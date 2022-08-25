082722.FHS boys golf team_submitted.jpg

Frankfort's boys golf team was runner-up in its All "A"qualifier played Monday at the Golf Club of the Bluegrass in Nicholasville. FHS' Jacob Blackwell shot a 37 in the nine-hole event and went to a playoff for one of the two individual qualifying spots. Blackwell earned one of the individual qualifying spots for the All "A" state tournament. From left are Carter Denton, Caleb Duff, Jacob Blackwell, coach Bobby Driskell, Garrett Wellman, Austin Wellman and FHS student Will Boswell. (Photo submitted)

 

