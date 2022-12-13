121422.Sideline-TFCA Noah Sowders_submitted.jpeg

Frankfort Christian Academy junior Noah Sowders was recognized for scoring the 1,000th point of his career during a ceremony Thursday before the Royals' home game against Portland Christian. Sowders went over 1,000 points during the Royals' game Dec. 6 at East Jessamine. With Sowders is TFCA Principal Carrie Beth Tigges. (Lindsay Barnes photo)

