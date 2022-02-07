020922.Sideline-TFCA MSowders_Facebook.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Micah Sowders scored the 1,000th point of his high school career during Saturday's game at Casey County. (Photo via Facebook)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription