030823_ArnoldClassic_submitted copy.jpg

Frankfort Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Clayton, left, competed in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu event while Sgt. Josh Dunmire competed in the World’s Strongest Firefighter competition at the Arnold Classic March 4 in Columbus, Ohio. Dunmire placed 18th out of 50 in the World’s Strongest Firefighter. Clayton placed first in both Gi and No Gi in his division for jiu-jitsu. (Photo submitted)

