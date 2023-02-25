022523.GBall-FH FC all-district_ly.jpg

Named to the 41st District girls all-tournament team, from left, are Frankfort's Charlianne Robinson and Taylin Wade, and Franklin County's Juliana Frazee, Jazmin Chambers, Jhaven Meade and Leia Hogan, the Sally Gaines tournament MVP. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

