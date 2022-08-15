081522.FHS girls golf team_submitted.jpg

Frankfort's girls golf team finished as runner-up in the All "A" state qualifier Thursday at Tates Creek Golf Course, and Lilia Saxena Smithson, second from left, qualified as an individual for the All "A" state tournament, which begins Sept. 26 at the Winchester Country Club. From left are Maddie Starkey, Saxena Smithson, Helen Hall Abney, Ava Hedden and Bayla West. (Photo submitted)

