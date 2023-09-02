090323.FHS golfers_submitted.jpeg

Frankfort High golfers, from left, Maddie Starkey, Ava Hedden and Bayla West qualified as individuals for the All 'A' state golf tournament at the 11th Region All 'A' tournament Friday at Juniper Hill. The Lady Panthers were runners-up, and only the top team advances to state. The All 'A' state tournament will be played Saturday in Richmond. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription