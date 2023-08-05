080523.Davis-FHS youth FB camp_ly.jpg

Frankfort High head football coach Yogi Davis, second from right, talks to campers during a youth football camp hosted by the FHS football team and staff Thursday at Sower Field. Over 50 campers in grades K-8 received instruction on the fundamentals of tackling, blocking, catching and throwing. The evening concluded with a pass, punt and kick competition. (Photo submitted)

