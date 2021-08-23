082421.Frankfort Volleyball.jpg

LADY PANTHERS FINISH THIRD: Frankfort's volleyball team took third place at the Berea Invitational Saturday. FHS defeated Model 25-12,25-10 and Adair County 25-22, 25-13 before losing to Lincoln County 25-13, 25-19. FHS defeated Berea 25-21, 25-23 in the third-place match. On the back row, from left, are Kendall Cook, Sophi Reynolds, Isabella Johnson, Olivia Ellis, Ella Luking and Kallee Cracraft. On the front row are Jekylah Cook, Pauli Hancock and Lilly Effron. (Photo submitted)

