Frankfort High's Carter Denton, right, was the individual champion of the 11th Region All 'A' Classic, and Myles Williams, left, was runner-up Aug. 21 in the boys golf tournament played at Berea Golf Club. Denton and Williams qualified as individuals for the state All 'A' tournament to be played Sept. 9 in Richmond. The Panthers finished second as a team. Only the winning team advances to state. (Photo submitted)

