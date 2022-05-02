050422.Sideline-FH Miklavcic-Stangle_ly.JPG

Frankfort's Caroline Miklavcic, center, fist bumps FHS first base coach Eric Stangle after getting a base hit during last week's game against Western Hills. At left is WHHS first baseman Sierra Weber. WHHS won the game 16-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

