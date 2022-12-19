122122.Sideline-FC boys basketball_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County basketball players, from left, Zach Perry, Gavin Hurst and Isaac Antoine, received academic awards at the Billy Hicks Classic played Dec. 7-10 in Georgetown. (Photo via Twitter)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription