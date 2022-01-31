020222.Sideline Photo_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's boys basketball team is honoring the memory of former Flyer David Evans by displaying the No. 50 jersey on an empty chair on the team's bench for the remainder of the season. Evans, who died Jan. 11, was inducted into the Franklin County Boys Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday. (Photo via Twitter)

