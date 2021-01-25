012621.FCHomecoming-Farrier Miles_ly.JPG

Franklin County seniors Fred Farrier II and Brooklynn Miles were crowned basketball homecoming king and queen during halftime of Friday's FCHS boys basketball game against Western Hills. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

