Franklin County's Claudia Logan shot an 83 to lead the local teams at the Lexington Catholic tournament played Saturday at the Thoroughbred Golf Club in Nicholasville. FCHS finished fourth out of 16 teams. Frankfort and Western Hills also competed in the tournament. (Photo submitted)

