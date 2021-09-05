090521.GGlf-FC Bailey_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Suzette Bailey shot a career low of 89 Saturday in the Gene Hilen Invitational at Juniper Hill. FCHS shot 352, its best score in three years, to finish ninth. Western Hills had a team score of 426 to finish 16th out of 19 teams. (Photo submitted)

