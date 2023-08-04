080523.FC Claudia Logan_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Claudia Logan lines up a tee shot during the Henry Clay Invitational Wednesday at Lakeside in Lexington. The Lady Flyers placed third out of 14 teams. (Photo submitted)

