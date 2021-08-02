080321.FCGirlsGolf_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team placed second in the Shelby County Invitational Monday at Shelbyville Country Club. From left are Claudia Logan, Gracie Eaton, Ellie Bevington, Savannah Salchli, Suzette Bailey and assistant coach Donna McNeil. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription