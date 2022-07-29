073022.Lady Flyer golf_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team finished seventh out of 19 teams at the Shelby County Lady Rocket Invitational Thursday at Weissinger Hills. The tournament drew some of the top teams in the state. Playing for FCHS, from left, were Gracie Eaton, Ellie Bevington, Suzette Bailey, Savannah Salchli and Emerson Bowling. Western Hills' Adisyn Fox and Addison Martin competed as individuals. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription