The Franklin County High School Flyer dance team competed at Battle of the Bows at Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Jan. 12. The team received first place in the High School Pom Division, Best Costume, Best of Pom and Grand Champion and High Point Award. Pictured are, from bottom left, Captain Makayla Hogan, Captain Paige Catron, Caroline Tate, Chaeli Evans, Autum Bailey, Darby Browning; middle row, Jaden Anderson, Morgan Hamilton, Kendall Woods, Maegan Pearce, Olivia Thompson, Assistant Coach Alexis Mitchell; top row, Coach Emily Goodwin, Emma Brewer, Emily Hartley, Isabella Hardison, Alexis Allen and Summer Shelton. (Photo submitted)