052723.FCHS JV Volleyball_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's JV boys volleyball team won the Silver Bracket at the state tournament on May 13. The Flyers lost their first two morning games and were placed in the Silver Bracket. FCHS beat Shelby County in two games and  lost the first game against Dunbar before coming back and winning the last two. The Flyers won the championship match against Frederick Douglass in two games. On the back row, from left, are Malakai Nimocks, Joey Webb, Wyver Pascua, Ben Dunmire, Khazana Picket, Will Clark, Armand Guerrero, Shane Beckett and Sam Sutton. On the front row are coach Holly Marshall, Alden Fuller, Rishva Patel, Luca Groce and coach Tom Marshall. Not pictured are Caden Fuller, Brayden Fuller, Jonnell Martin, James Hyatt, Easton Powell, Cooper Matthews and Jimmy Webb. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription