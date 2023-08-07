080723.FCHS girls golf_submitted.jpg

The Franklin County and Western Hills golf teams played in two tournaments in western Kentucky over the weekend. The Lady Flyers placed fourth in the Lady Scottie Invitational played in Glasgow with a score of 325, and FCHS' Emerson Bowling shot a career-low 74 to finish fifth. On Saturday Franklin County was third in the Barren County Invitational at Barren River Golf Course with a sore of 337. Both tournaments had 14 teams. The Lady Flyers, from left, are Ellie Bevington, Claudia Logan, Gracie Eaton, Bowling and Mary Clayton Rodgers. (Photo submitted)

