102321.FranklinCo. volleyball_ly.jpg

Franklin County's volleyball was 41st District runner-up and will play at Bryan Station Monday in the first round of the 11th Region tournament. On the front row, from left, is Laurae Heady, Olivia Payton, Lindsey Fister and Lucy Perkins. On the second row are Isabelle Cecil, Sara Marelli and Maddie Shipley. Standing are Samantha Harrod, assistant coach Suzie Hellard, Carlee VanHouten, Sophie Hammons, head coach Dale Adkins, Logan Hurley, Emma Collins, Emma Perkins, Sophie Dufour, Alana Romero-Lozano and assistant coach Chris Schimmoeller. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription