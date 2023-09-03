090323.FCHS volleyball_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's volleyball team won the Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament Saturday at Lexiington Catholic, defeating Lexington Catholic 3-1 (19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-220 in the semifinals and Harrison County 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-22) in the championship match. On the front row, from left, are Lauren Parker, Journee Porter and Alana Romero-Lozano. On the middle row are Lucy Perkins, Drew Bevington, Emma Perkins and Laurae Heady. On the back row are coach Chris Schimmoeller, Carlee VanHouten, Riley Cohorn, Logan Hurley, Sophie Dufour, Keyonna Taylor, Janae Jewell and coach Dale Adkins. The 2A state tournament will be played Friday and Saturday in Owensboro. (Photo submitted)

