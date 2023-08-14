081623.Sideline-FC Ben Bevington_submitted.jpg

Franklin County senior Ben Bevington hit a hole-in-one on the third hole at Juniper Hill on Aug. 9 during a match with Great Crossing. Bevington was medalist with a two-under par 33, and FCHS won the match by three shots. (Photo submitted)

