Franklin County's Ellie Bevington shot a 79, her high school career low, Saturday in the Joy Invitational played at Wild Turkey Trace in Lawrenceburg. The Lady Flyers finished third out of 20 teams with a score of 330, their lowest score in several years. (Photo submitted)

