Franklin County's Claudia Logan, left, shot her low round of the year Thursday with a 37 in a match with Woodford County and Western Hills in Versailles. Woodford County won the match with a score of 152, and FCHS was second at 161. With Logan is teammate Ellie Bevington. (Photo submitted)

