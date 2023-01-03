010422.FCHS Claudio-Player Game_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Zack Claudio was named the Player of the Game after the Flyers defeated John Hardin 78-34 Dec. 28 in the first round of the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic. Claudio scored 18 points in three quarters of play. (Photo via Twitter)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription