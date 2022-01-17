011922.SidelinePhoto-Cox_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Zac Cox was named Player of the Game in the Flyers' game Jan. 8 against Bowling Green in the German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green. Cox scored 22 points in the game, hitting five 3-pointers, and he scored his 1,000th career point in the game. (Photo via Twitter)

