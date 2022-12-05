120722.BBall-FC Cox_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County senior Zac Cox was named Player of the Game after scoring 22 points in the Flyers' 69-51 win over Pineville Saturday in the Jersey Mike's Classic at Great Crossing. (Photo via Twitter)

