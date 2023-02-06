020823.BWL-FC Aidan Fitzgerald.jpg

Franklin County's Aidan Fitzgerald was named to the Region 7 all-region team at the regional bowling tournament Jan. 30 at Executive Bowl in Louisville. (Photo submitted)

