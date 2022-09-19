092122.GLF-FCHS Logan_submitted.jpg

Claudia Logan led the Franklin County girls golf team in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association's All State Championship over the weekend. The tournament featured the top 15 teams and top 21 individuals not on those teams. Qualifying was based on all-state points accumulated during the regular season. Logan shot 167 to lead FCHS, which finished 12th in the team standings. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription