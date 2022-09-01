090322.GLF-FC Salchli_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli tees off at Juniper Hill during Wednesday's match with Owen County. Salchli had the low score for both teams with a 39. Owen County won the match with a score of 167, and FCHS shot 171. Owen County is one of the top five teams in the state. FCHS, Frankfort and Western Hills are playing in the Gene Hilen Invitational Saturday at Juniper Hill. (Photo submitted)

