091823.FCHS girls golf_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team placed eighth at the KGCA (Kentucky Golf Coaches Association) All-State Championship played Saturday and Sunday at the UK Club. The top 15 teams in the state qualified for the tournament. Emerson Bowling had the low score for FCHS with a 165. From left are Mary Clayton Rodgers, Bowling, Claudia Logan, Gracie Eaton and Ellie Bevington. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription