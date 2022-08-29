083122.Sideline photo-FCHS girls golf team_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team shot 327 Saturday to win the LaRue County Lady Hawk Tournament. It's the team's first tournament win in four years. From left are Grace Eaton, Ellie Bevington, Savannah Salchli and Claudia Logan. (Photo submitted)

