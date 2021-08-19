082021.GGlf-FC Logan_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Claudia Logan tees off during a tri-match with Shelby County and Western Hills Tuesday at Juniper Hill. Logan had the low score for the Lady Flyers with a 41. FCHS won the match, and Shelby County finished second. (Photo submitted)

