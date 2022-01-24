012622.SidelinePhoto-Mattison_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Jayden Mattison was named the Player of the Game Saturday in FCHS' 59-54 win over Garrard County in the Dan Cummins Classic at Scott County. Mattison finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. (Photo via Twitter)

