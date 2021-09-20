092121.SidelinePhoto-Salchli_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli, seen here putting during a tri-match at Juniper Hill on Sept. 8, competed in the KGCA All-State Championship Saturday and Sunday at the University Club of Kentucky Big Blue Course. The KGCA All-State Championship featured the top 15 teams and top 21 individuals not on those teams. Qualifying was based on all-state points accumulated during the regular season. Salchli shot 97-92. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription