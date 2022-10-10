101222.Glf-Savannah Salchli_submitted.jpg

Franklin County senior Savannah Salchli tees off during the state tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club. Salchli was the first Lady Flyer to advance to state in 15 years. The tournament was played Friday and Saturday, and Salchli tied for 59th out of 88 golfers with a score of 180 (92-88). (Photo submitted)

