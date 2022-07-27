072722.Benassi Salchli_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli, second from left, finished third at the Owen County Invitational Tuesday, shooting an 82 in rainy conditions. The Lady Flyers placed second out of nine teams at the tournament. From left are FCHS and Western Hills head coach Carmello Benassi, Salchli, FCHS golfer Emerson Bowling, a seventh-grader who shot a 91, and assistant coach Donna McNeil. (Photo submitted)

