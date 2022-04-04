040622.Sideline Photo-FC Wiard_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Kelly Wiard pitches against Frankfort last week as first baseman Riley Dawson takes a defensive stance at Sally Gaines Field. Wiard was the winning pitcher in FCHS' 16-5 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

