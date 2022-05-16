05-18.Sideline Photo-Carmello Benassi_submitted.jpg

Carmello Benassi conducted a free golf clinic for children ages 6-14 at Lakeview Park last week. Benassi, the Franklin County and Western Hills girls golf coach, applied for a grant from the Kentucky PGA section to promote golf at the course. Benassi and several volunteers worked the clinic, which drew 48 kids. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription