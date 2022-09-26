092822.MSGlf-Myles Williams_submitted.jpeg

Myles Williams, a seventh grader at Good Shepherd School, competed in the Middle School State Championships at Juniper Hill Golf Course Saturday. Myles shot a score of 79, placing him 26th out of a field of 95 golfers. (Photo submitted)

