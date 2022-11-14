111622.WH Graves-Player of the Game_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Garrison Graves, center, was the Whitaker Bank Player of the Game against DeSales. From left are Berry Popp and Rick Roberts with Whitaker Bank, Graves, WHHS football coach Don Miller, and Kim Richardson with Whitaker Bank. Other WHHS players named Player of the Game who were absent when photos were taken were Jaden Youngblood (Franklin County) and Britton Franklin (Dayton). (Photo submitted)

