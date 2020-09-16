091820.GGlf-WHJillJacobs_submitted.jpeg

Western Hills' Jill Jacobs led the Lady Wolverines in a tri-match with Franklin County and Woodford County Tuesday at Juniper Hill. Jacobs shot a career-low 42. FCHS won the match with a score of 177, followed by WHHS at 180 and Woodford County at 191. (Photo submitted)

