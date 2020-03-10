Matthias Jones

Bondurant Middle School eighth grader Matthias Jones earned two third-place medals at the Indoor State Track and Field Championships last weekend at the Mason County Indoor Athletic Complex. He placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:23.66 and third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.75. Matthias is the son of Thomas and Susanne Jones. (Photo submitted)

