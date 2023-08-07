080923.Sideline-Kirk Schooley_Facebook.jpg

Juniper Hill Golf Pro Kirk Schooley, left, won the Kentucky Senior PGA Professional Championship last week at Winchester Country Club. Schooley shot a two-day total of 143 (72-71) to win by one shot. Schooley fired nothing worse than a bogey and had seven birdies for the tournament. The victory earns him a spot in the 2023 Senior Professional PGA Championship. With Schooley is Robbie Baldwin, professional at Winchester Country Club. (Photo via Facebook)

