090622 KSU home opener

Kentucky State University's Christopher Coneway rushed for 81 yards in the Thorobreds 33-10 loss to Delta State Saturday at home. K-State travels to Fort Valley State for a 1 p.m. game Saturday. (Photo by Austin Stuckey)

