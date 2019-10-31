110219_KYGemCats_submitted.jpg

Three teams with the Kentucky GEM CATS, out of Frankfort, placed first in the Battle Zone Cheer Competition in Lexington last weekend. The teams also won the spirit award, a $100 cash prize. (Photo submitted)

