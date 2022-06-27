062922.Sideline Photo-golf clinic_submitted.jpg

About 29 golfers signed up for a free ladies golf clinic on June 7 at Lakeview Golf Course. Carmello Benassi applied for a grant from the KY PGA section to promote golf at Lakeview. (Photo submitted)

